ODOT truck rear-ended when driver assists police with accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Authorities around Northeast Ohio responded to several crashes around the area as the snow fell on Christmas Eve.

In one of those crashes — on I-71 and Fulton in Cleveland — an ODOT truck was rear-ended.

Amanda McFarland with ODOT told FOX 8 News, one of their drivers was assisting police with a lane closure due to an accident when the truck was struck from behind.

The driver is okay.

We are working to learn more about the accident and how many vehicles were involved.

