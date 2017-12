***This woman has been found.***

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio –The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Evelyn Landrum was last seen at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve. She left her home and has not returned. Authorities say she has the early stages of dementia and requires medication that she doesn’t have with her.

She is 4’11” and weighs 120 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a black 2015 Chevy Sonic with OH plate number GTZ3057.

Please call 911 if you see her or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.