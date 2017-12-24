Little girl’s hilarious message to Santa is written in the snow

One little girl had a message she wanted to get to Santa, so with the help of her mom, it was written in the snow for Old Saint Nick.

During the first big snowfall in St. John’s, which is a city on Newfoundland island off Canada’s Atlantic coast, mom Jo-Ann Murphy wrote her nine-year-old daughter’s message for her in bold red letters.

It said, “Santa stop here — Leave presents. Take brother!” That message was written in the front of the home.

Another message on the side of the home said, “Santa, I tried! Brother was worst….”

Mom said Jennifer was playing in the snow when she came up with the idea. Jo-Ann told CBC News, Jennifer’s 13-year-old brother laughed off the good-natured joke.

Santa: Take cookies, milk, and brother; leave presents One girl's plea spray painted on the snowbank https://t.co/HvpistwDbB pic.twitter.com/w7AxNUE3vW — CBC NL (@CBCNL) December 20, 2017