I-Team: Milano Monuments robbed, burglar used sledgehammer to break in

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating the robbery of Milano Monuments on Brookpark Road.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that a man broke into the business with a sledgehammer and stole up to $600 in cash, the register and an envelope with money destined for a local charity, Cornerstone of Hope.

"Our family started this business over 50 years ago and we've certainly been through a lot of trials and tribulations," said Jim Milano, the president of Milano Monuments. "We have been broken into the past but this one sets a new bar."

Staff gathered Sunday to determine how to repair the masonry exterior wall where the unidentified man broke through leaving a large hole.

Milano says the man pounded on the wall for about 25 minutes before getting inside, using so much force the sledgehammer broke in half. Surveillance video shows the man struggling to open the register shortly after with a crowbar.

Milano is offering a $500-cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Despite being the target of a Christmas crook, Milano said he hopes people see his story and are inspired to counter the bad with some good.

"This is not the meaning of Christmas, obviously; there are some bad seeds in our community but I don't want them to take this and feel sorry for us, but I want them to take this and try to make this world a better place," said Milano.