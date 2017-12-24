Howland 5th grader’s letter to the troops finds a familiar face

HOWLAND- A Howland family is feeling a bit more connected this Christmas season, after a letter sent to a troop overseas reaches a familiar face.

According to WKBN, Tino Alberini is a fifth grader at Howland North. Tino’s class wrote letters to send to troops overseas. His teacher sent a box of letters to a troop in the Middle East.

Christian Shipley is Tino’s mother’s boyfriend. He is in the Air Force and is currently serving in the Middle East.

On Monday, Tino’s mother Angie received a picture message from Christian.

“So I just opened it not knowing,” she told WKBN. “And as I started reading it, it hit me and I’m like, ‘Ahh!’”

Christian had sent her a photo of Tino’s letter. It was one of the first letters that Christian read.

“Christian just said, ‘It kind of blew my mind,’ and that it was very very cool,” Angie said.

However, Tino was not at all surprised. “I knew it in my mind and my heart. I just knew he was going to get it.”