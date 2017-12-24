Cleveland police: Man, 20, fatally shot in drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the suspects involved in a fatal drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of East 115th Street.

Police say two men were walking down the street when shots were fired at them from an unknown car.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. His 26-year-old friend used a parked car for cover and was uninjured.

Stray bullets struck a woman’s car while she was sitting in her driveway and shattered her back window. Another woman reported seeing plaster falling from her walls from the gunfire. They were not hurt.

Further details, including suspect information, was not immediately released. Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Division of Police.