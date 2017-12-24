UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old girl

**UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been canceled**

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old who was in the back seat of the car when it was stolen.

It happened on Albert Avenue in Franklin County, just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the missing girl’s name is Miski Ahmed. She is 2 years old, weighs 20 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with black polka dots.

The suspect’s name is “East and West.” He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Police are looking for the stolen car. It’s described as a grey, 2012 Toyota Sienna with OH plate #HHU1856.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

