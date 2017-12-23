Westlake police: Man arrested for threatening family, standoff with officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE-A 33-year-old man is in police custody after a standoff situation.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at a Wyndgate CT home.

Police said Ramone Boyd's brother called authorities claiming Boyd was drunk, threatened family members and made reference to using firearms.

Officers were able to remove the suspect's brother and his sister from the home safely. Boyd's mother was afraid and locked herself in the bathroom during the incident.

The Westshore Enforcement Bureau Task Force was activated and hostage negotiators were called in to rescue Boyd's mother. Residents of two neighboring homes were also evacuated.

Police say Ramone Boyd never showed any weapons, but the home was in disarray when officers arrived; dishes were broken and furniture was overturned.

A .22cal rifle was recovered in the home and a 9mm handgun was found in Boyd's car.