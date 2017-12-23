Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Be sure to use extra caution and give yourself plenty of time if you are traveling Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, and Summit counties.

The heaviest snow is expected to be Sunday starting at 4 p.m. through Christmas Day.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

