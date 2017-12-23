Super Saturday’s biggest trend is procrastination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE - On the eve of Christmas Eve, a surprising amount of shoppers are just starting to make their list and check it twice, with only hours before Christmas Day.

According to the National Retail Federation one of the biggest trends this shopping season is procrastination. A survey found that about 126 million people or 53 percent of customers will shop on “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas.

At the SouthPark Mall there was no shortage of shoppers looking for that perfect last minute gift.

"[My daughter] has been lost in the black hole of Bath and Body Works," said exhausted shopper Ardelia Higgins take a rest with her granddaughter near the food court. "It couldn't be any more people here than there are now. It's like people pouring in like rain drops."

Mall officials are using a different system to keep track of how many people are shopping, so they do not have final projections. However one jolly fellow is helping them determine how many people are choosing the mall as their Christmas shopping destination.

"One of the things we use to judge our traffic and our sales is what happens at our Santa Clause set," said Ed Jaroszewicz, the Marketing Director of SouthPark Mall. "We've had over 23,000 people to this Santa Clause at SouthPark this year."

While many at the mall were shopping for family and friends, a few of Strongsville's finest were at the mall too, wrapping gifts in exchange for donations to their Shop with a Cop program. In just the past few weeks they've raised about $2,000 dollars that will help towards next year's event.

"There are people that are less fortunate even in our area," said Tony Zacharyasz, the Deputy Chief of Strongsville Police. "...We're trying to do this for a good cause and get the kids a Christmas."