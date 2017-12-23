Speed limit reduced to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on Saturday reduced the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Lake County to 50 miles per hour between State routes 44 and 528.
ODOT said inclement weather and road conditions were the reason for the speed reduction.
The department also reported it was “fully staffed” in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. In a tweet, ODOT urged drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations safely.
