Speed limit reduced to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on Saturday reduced the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Lake County to 50 miles per hour between State routes 44 and 528.

ODOT said inclement weather and road conditions were the reason for the speed reduction.

Current conditions on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH have warranted another speed limit reduction. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/AIjaVDygJR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 23, 2017

The department also reported it was “fully staffed” in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. In a tweet, ODOT urged drivers to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations safely.

The snow is here and we are fully staffed in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Be sure to give your self plenty of time to reach your destinations safely and give the plows room to work. #ohwx https://t.co/RD1SQx3QGd — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 23, 2017

