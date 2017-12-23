× Police: Postal worker facing dismissal kills boss, inspector

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A postal worker who faced dismissal fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban post office early Saturday and then killed a postal inspector outside her apartment complex, police said.

The supervisor was identified as Lance Dempsey, The Columbus Dispatch reported . The postal inspector and the worker, who was arrested outside the Columbus apartment complex, weren’t immediately identified.Dempsey was shot at Dublin’s post office shortly before 4:30 a.m., police Lt. Steve Farmer said.

The worker didn’t threaten or harm any other co-workers, Farmer said. It’s unclear if the worker had been scheduled to work Saturday.Columbus police said the worker waited for the postal inspector to emerge from her apartment building about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the post office and killed her about three hours later.

A homicide detective said the woman was found lying between two cars. Patrol officers arrested the worker and recovered a handgun.

Homicide Sgt. David Sicilian called the slayings “workplace violence” and said the worker apparently retaliated against those involved in his pending dismissal from the U.S. Postal Service. The postal inspector was in charge of an investigation concerning the worker, Sicilian told the Dispatch.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it couldn’t release any details about the slayings.