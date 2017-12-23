× Ohio high school student killed after car slides on icy road

SIDNEY, Ohio- Authorities say an 18-year-old high school student has been killed after her car slid across the center line on an icy road and collided with a van traveling in the opposite direction in western Ohio.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen killed in the collision around 8:30 a.m. Saturday as Kacey Swiger, of Sidney. She was a senior at Sidney High School.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a company work van was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Swiger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on State Route 29 near Mason Road.