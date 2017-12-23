Northeast Ohioans and ODOT prepare for a potential White Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY--Many in Northeast Ohio woke up to snowfall, and since it's two days before Christmas, some expressed excitement about the white addition even if that means weather conditions worsen in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many counties in Northeast Ohio, with the heaviest snow expected to arrive Sunday afternoon into Christmas Day.

Local drivers like Stacie Sabo have some good advice if you are going to get behind the wheel.

"Take it slow, give everybody plenty of room, and don't be in a hurry."

Thanks to Mother Nature, some outdoor activities were already snow covered on Saturday.

For example, many love to see the holiday lights in downtown Willoughby and it's all about the atmosphere plus the family fun.

"It's beautiful we love to try and walk down here every year and just see the lights and go over the archways, it's just fun," said a Willoughby mother, who brought her one year old to the display.

The displays are a must see for many, especially those who grew up in the area.

"Just a couple of nights before Christmas I had a little shopping to do right before and figured we would come see the lights," said Leon Gallop, of Mentor.

The outings are worth the drive for lots of people, but heading out and about can become more of a challenge when you have to drive in rough weather conditions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for snow in the coming days with crews staffed to clear roads in Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga Counties.