Mentor police locate body of missing man

MENTOR- Mentor police have located the body of a man who has been missing for over a month.

According to the Mentor police Facebook page, the remains of Dennis Murnyack Jr, 27, were found behind a business on Tyler Blvd Saturday.

Murnyack had not been seen since Nov 22, 2017.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. The cause of death is under investigation.