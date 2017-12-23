Indians confirm Yonder Alonso deal

Posted 10:47 am, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01AM, December 23, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 02: Yonder Alonso #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Safeco Field on September 2, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians on Saturday announced a two-year contract with free agent, Yonder Alonso.

Alonso, 30, is coming off the best season of his career to date, hitting .266 (120-451) with a career-high 28 home runs and 67 RBI in 142 games with the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners in 2017, the team said in a news release.

The left-handed batter was also selected to the American League All-Star team.

MLB on FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Alonso would get a two-year, $16-million contract with an $8-million vesting option for a third season.

**More on the Cleveland Indians**