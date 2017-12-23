× Indians confirm Yonder Alonso deal

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians on Saturday announced a two-year contract with free agent, Yonder Alonso.

Alonso, 30, is coming off the best season of his career to date, hitting .266 (120-451) with a career-high 28 home runs and 67 RBI in 142 games with the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners in 2017, the team said in a news release.

The left-handed batter was also selected to the American League All-Star team.

MLB on FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Alonso would get a two-year, $16-million contract with an $8-million vesting option for a third season.

Free agent 1B Yonder Alonso in agreement with #Indians on two-year, $16M contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal includes $8M vesting option for a third year. Agreement first reported by @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2017

