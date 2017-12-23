Four shot, including 16-year-old girl, since Friday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Four people, including a teen girl, have been shot in the city since Friday, the Cleveland Division of Police reported on Saturday.

The first incident happened at 3 p.m. Friday, when a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 5700 block of Clark Avenue. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

A few hours later, in the 3300 block of East 123rd Street, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to University Hospitals in stable condition.

The next shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Parkway Road. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the eye. He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen near West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue.

Further details, including names of the victims and their specific conditions, were not immediately available. Police also did not release suspect information.

