Snow emergencies, traffic alerts issued across Northeast Ohio

Several counties in Northeast Ohio are under snow emergencies or winter advisories for road conditions. Check the breakdown, below:

Richland County is under a Level 1 snow emergency. According to Shelby police, the roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy.

Huron County is under a Level 1 snow advisory.

Westlake police say their mounted traffic sensors are being affected by wet snow. This causes the lights not to cycle property at times. Motorists should use caution. Police and city employees are working to fix the issue.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, the three Snow Emergency classifications are as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher says the rain that turned into snow this morning may make some surfaces slick. Motorists should use caution while driving.

Most places in the viewing area should only see about an inch or two of snow by the end of Saturday.

