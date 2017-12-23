Dramatic surveillance video reveals shooting at Collinwood gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINWOOD---The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained surveillance video of a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl.

It happened Tuesday at a Sunoco gas station on E. 156th Street and Waterloo Road.

Cleveland police say two males were also shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday.

In the video you see a man running towards the gas station with his gun drawn. The gunman confronts people inside an SUV located at the pumps. Gunfire is exchanged between the group and carries into the street.

A 7-year-old girl was grazed by one of the bullets.

Police found one male victim with a gunshot wound to the face; the other was shot four times.

Both males were taken to University Hospitals.

5 people were arrested for the shooting.

The crime led Cleveland Councilman Michael Polensek to call on City Hall to bring in the Highway Patrol or other help from the state to protect city streets.