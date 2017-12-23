Congrats to Jessica Dill, who just got engaged!

Posted 12:49 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:52PM, December 23, 2017

Congratulations are in order for our own Jessica Dill, who just got engaged in the Windy City!

Jess announced the happy news on her Facebook page Saturday morning:

“This quick trip to Chicago ended up changing my life forever. He got on one knee and of course I said YES!! For anyone who hasn’t met Mike.. I can’t express enough how caring, sweet and kind-hearted this man is. The type of person you think only exists in fairy tales. The moment I met him I knew he was going to be special to me and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world that I get him forever. Michael, thank you for being my true love, my soul mate, my best friend, the person who can make me laugh harder and smile bigger than anyone. I can’t wait for the many years of fun ahead of us. I love you so much, fiancé!”

We wish you all the best in your future together, Jess and Mike! Congratulations!

