Jeep crashes into two homes in Parma causing serious damage

PARMA-Parma police and fire are investigating after a jeep collided into two homes.

Authorities received a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. Friday that a vehicle struck a home in the 6000 block of W. 54th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a Jeep wedged in-between two houses. Firefighters had to extricate the 21-year-old driver from the vehicle.

The driver was later arrested for OVI.

Both homes suffered serious damage. Thankfully, the individuals inside both homes were not hurt.

Officials want to remind drivers to use good judgement and be careful when on the roads, especially over the holiday season.