Video shows arson in Wayne County that cost family their home, beloved pets

CRESTON, Ohio – A Wayne County family lost nearly everything when someone torched their home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire arson and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The fire happened at the Onion Street home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a bright light, which appears to be a flare, shooting from a passing vehicle, minutes before the home burst into flames.

Misty Drown said she was in bed upstairs when she heard glass break and her dogs began barking.

“It didn't sound like windows shattering but like a glass breaking,” she said. “Smoke was billowing up, and I could see a pink haze, a red haze.”

She said she escaped onto a first-floor roof, where she jumped into the arms of neighbors waiting below. Drown’s two dogs and two cats were killed in the fire.

“If it wasn't for my dogs, I would've died,” she said.

Two days earlier, on Monday, Drown said someone fired another flare into the home’s downstairs living room, but her adult son was able to put it out. She said she does not know why they were targeted.

“I'm in awe. I can't even fathom why. It's a despicable act. My grandbabies could've been in there,” she said.

Drown said she lost nearly everything she owns, including Christmas gifts. The community has rallied to support her, including through a GoFundMe page created by a coworker which raised nearly $3,000 by Friday.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call a State Fire Marshal tip-line at 800-589-2728.

