Toddler shot in head during Cleveland drive-by shooting heads home from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A little girl who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Cleveland last year headed home from the hospital on Friday.

Savannah Davis, now four years old, was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting as her mother held her on the porch of their home on the west side.

Her recovery over the past 14 months has been nothing short of a Christmas miracle. On Friday, she was the grand marshal of the Christmas parade at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation.

Savannah calls the gunshot wound she suffered in October 2016 a "boo boo." When she was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, doctors told her family the outlook was grim.

"It's been a rough year, but we got through it. She came a long way; she's a fighter, a miracle baby," said P.J. Davis, Savannah’s mother.

Savannah's family says they are grateful for the team of doctors, nurses and rehabilitation specialists who helped her pull through and got her ready for this day -- the day she gets to go home.

"It's like the best Christmas wish ever, because one day they gave us a wish list, and I put on the wish list that she wants to come home for Christmas and I guess it's coming true now," Savannah's mom said.

Savannah still faces a long road of recovery including multiple surgeries.

The gang member who shot her was just 17 years old at the time of the shooting. Justin Jarmon was sentenced Thursday to 41 years in prison.