Teacher’s aide at academy in Cleveland facing sex charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local teacher’s aide facing sex charges, accused of trading explicit photos with a student and more.

Angel Rivera has been charged with attempted sexual battery. Police say he works at the SuccessTech Academy in Cleveland.

A police report shows two students went to the principal there this week and said a female friend had traded nude photos with the teacher's aide. They also said the teacher's aide planned to take the girl to his house to have sex.

Police arrested Rivera at the school. They also seized his phone, a book bag, and an iPad.

The Sex Crimes Unit is heading the investigation.

We also contacted the school district Friday to find out more about Rivera, but the offices were closed.