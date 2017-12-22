Suspect in stolen car leads Wickliffe police on chase, hits cruisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio-- Wickliffe police caught up with a suspect after a chase on Wednesday.

Officers spotted a Chrysler 200 in the parking lot of a hotel in Wickliffe at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the police department, the car was reported stolen in an armed carjacking.

Police tried to stop the car and that's when a chase started. Officers used spikes, but he continued to drive on the rims on Interstate 90.

At the East 185th Street exit, the suspect hit two patrol cars and got out of the vehicle. After a foot chase and brief struggle, the 21-year-old Euclid man was taken into custody.

The Wickliffe Police Department said there was a loaded handgun in the stolen car.

Devon A. Shorter was charged with two counts of felonious assault, receiving stolen property, improper transport of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding police. On Thursday, he was arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $100,000.

Police said Shorter was wanted by five other area departments for failure to appear.