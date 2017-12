Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- A strange light in the sky had people in Southern California lighting up social media.

Some people tweeted, "People are going to freak out," while others speculated it was a UFO and aliens.

Our sister station, KTLA, says the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirms the flash of light was from a rocket launch. The light was seen around the same time SpaceX announced it was launching a Falcon 9 atĀ Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Check out the tweets, below; the sight is pretty amazing.

WOW!!! The view from LA is amazing!!!! People are going to freak out #spacex #IridiumNEXT pic.twitter.com/0mznMRvDKI — Amanda (@alias_amanda) December 23, 2017