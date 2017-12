× South Euclid police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The South Euclid Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

In a post on its Facebook page, the police department says Darnasja Reid is entered as a runaway.

She is 5’0″ and weighs 110 lbs.

Police ask if anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234.