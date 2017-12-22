Rain to snow as we get closer to Christmas: Here is what to expect….

Widespread rainfall develops Saturday morning through mid-afternoon.
Saturday’s rain will change to snow from late morning to midday. A sloppy inch or two of accumulation is possible.
Clipper snow develops Sunday afternoon/evening through early Christmas Day morning which will potentially add another 1-3″ of snow accross much of the viewing area.
There will be a big pattern shift again as we head into Christmas week. Below-average temperatures are expected as well as chances for snow.
