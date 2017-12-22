December 22, 2017 Road Trip: Shop Small
Merchant’s Mrkt
Legacy Village
24687 Cedar Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124
216-527-9612
www.merchantsmrkt.com
Handmade Studio
7820 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence, Ohio 44131
216-503-9396
www.handmadestudio.com
End of the Commons General Store
4366 Kinsman Road
Mesopotamia, Ohio 44439
440.693.4295
www.endofthecommons.com
Sandy Buffie Designs
530 Euclid Avenue
5th Street Arcades
Cleveland Ohio 44115
www.sandybuffie.com
Snags & Wags Barkery
127 Mill St. SE
Hartville, Ohio 44632
330.587.5030
www.snagsnwags.com
One World Shop
19321 Detroit Road
Rocky River, Ohio 44116
www.facebook.com/oneworldshopcle
www.oneworldshopcle.com
Visible Voice Books
2258 Professor Ave
Tremont, Ohio
216-961-0084
www.facebook.com/visiblevoicebooks
www.visiblevoicebooks.com
The Vine n Hop
1327 N. Carpenter Road
Brunswick, Ohio 44212
330.623.6940
www.vinenhop.com
Cleveland in a Box
530 Euclid Avenue #40
5th Street Arcades
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
www.clevelandinabox.com
Babycakes Children’s Boutique
19315 Detroit Road
Rocky River, Ohio 44116
216.767.5209
www.facebook.com/babycakeschildrensboutiquerr
We Bleed Ohio
530 Euclid Ave #31
5th Street Arcades
Cleveland, OH 44115
440.941.1178
www.WeBleedOhio.com