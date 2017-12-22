Remains found buried in Cleveland backyard identified as 5-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The medical examiner on Friday confirmed the human remains found earlier this week buried in the backyard of a home on West 80th are those of Jordan Rodriguez, 5, of Cleveland.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Court documents said the remains showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

The mother accused of killing her little boy appeared in court Friday morning.

Larissa Rodriquez is facing a murder charge in the death of her son, who died in September, court documents said. Her bond was set at $1 million and her next court date is Dec. 29.

Detectives began investigating the case after receiving a call from Pakistan on Monday. The caller said Larissa Rodriquez and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriquez, buried the boy in the backyard of the West 80th Street home they shared. That's according to the police report.

On Tuesday, investigators found remains.

The child had not been seen alive since September. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, he suffered from multiple ailments and his mother failed to get him medical attention.

Larissa Rodriquez has nine children and is pregnant. A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman told FOX 8 child welfare case workers have dealt with Rodriquez since 1999. The complaints range from neglect to physical abuse.

Christopher Rodriguez. is in the Medina County Jail on an unrelated charge and has not been charged in this case. We are told police went to Medina Friday to talk to him.

Continuing coverage on this story here