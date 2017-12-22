Man’s beautiful Christmas tradition has him singing to patients, playing ukulele at hospital

CONCORD, Mass. — A man has been putting smiles on patients’ faces for over a decade at one hospital, and he continued the tradition again this year.

In his red vest and Santa hat, Thomas Ruggles, 89, sings Christmas carols to patients and plays his ukulele at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts.

Ruggles told WCVB a lot of patients love it. “A lot of them say, ‘You just made my day.'”

He’s been volunteering for at least 15 years, and hopes to keep doing it. He also sings to the nurses to help brighten their day, as well.

The hospital told ABC News, Ruggles “has a certain magic when it comes to singing and really uplifting the spirits of our patients.”