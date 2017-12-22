Lorain police warn of possible fake officer after badge, bulletproof vest stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- A recent theft has the Lorain Police Department issuing a warning to residents.

An off-duty officer's unmarked police car was broken into on Thursday. Lorain police said his ballistic vest, which holds a flashlight, handcuffs and spare magazines, was stolen. So was his police badge.

"We would like citizens to be aware of this theft in the event the thief might attempt to pose as a police officer," the department said in a news release on Friday.

Police said if you are approached by an officer in an unmarked car and believe the person is not actually a police officer, call 911 or 440-204-2100.

"Continue to drive, in a safe and cautious manner, to a safe area where there are other people present. A uniformed officer in a marked patrol car will be sent to verify the identity of the officer(s) in the unmarked car."

Anyone with information on the stolen badge and vest is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.