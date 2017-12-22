Geauga Humane Society aims to ‘clear the shelter’ for new year

NOVELTY, Ohio– Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village wants to give animals forever homes before the start of 2018.

It’s hosting a “Clear the Shelter” event from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. All adult animals with be $15, plus the license fee for dogs. Puppies and kittens will be regular price.

They come spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Right now, there are 18 dogs, 31 cats and 11 other animals up for adoption. Several animals, including those pictures, have been at the shelter for months, waiting for a new home.

More information on adoptable animals is available here