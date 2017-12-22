Donations pour in to help family after mother, wife, coach passes away

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — A GoFundMe page setup to help the family of a high school volleyball coach had almost reached its goal Friday morning.

Carri Norris, 37, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, according to the obituary posted on the Stier-Israel Funeral Home website.

Norris is survived by her husband, Michael Norris, and their four children, Colten, Aden, Peyton, and Emersyn. Michael is the principal at Louisville Elementary School.

Carri coached the freshman girls’ volleyball team at Louisville High School.

According to the GoFundMe page, Carri’s death was sudden and unexpected.

“There is no way any one could have been prepared emotionally or financially for what they have experienced,” the post said. “We don’t expect there is anything we can do to fill the emotional void. The least we could do is help ease the financial burden of a funeral that wasn’t supposed to happen, the completion of their new home under construction and other costs the come along the way.”

The goal for the page was to raise $75,000. As of Friday morning, more than $70,000 had been raised.

The page was filled with dozens of condolences.

“I am so sorry. I pray that God holds you all in the palm of his hand and gives you strength,” Jamie See wrote.

“Horrific. There are no words. Prayers for some semblance of understanding,” Celeste Kirksey-Gallagher wrote.

“As there is no words I can say to take away the pain you are feeling I hope you can find some comfort knowing the Louisville community is here for you for whatever you may need,” Tiffany Coffey Franklin wrote.

Calling hours for Carri Norris are Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Louisville Baptist Temple.

Her funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Louisville Baptist Temple. She will be laid to rest in Beech Mennonite Cemetery.

*Click here to read her obituary