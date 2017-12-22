Christmas cheer: Sheriff’s department, prosecutor’s office in Cuyahoga County deliver gifts to local families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department are spreading Christmas cheer.

Since the beginning of December, both offices held donation drives to provide holiday gifts for three local families.

On Friday, members of both the prosecutor's office and sheriff's department -- along with Santa -- delivered over 100 gifts including bikes, toys, games, clothes and gift cards.

One of the families also received a box of food and a frozen turkey.

Merry Christmas to all!

**The video and photos in this story are courtesy of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office**