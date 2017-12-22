All one woman wants for Christmas is her stolen classic car returned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- All a local woman wants for Christmas is the chance to get back her classic car stolen by some crook. And she turned to the FOX 8 I-Team for help.

Holiday heartache began for Courtney McCrone recently when she walked to her office parking lot near downtown Cleveland. She saw an empty space.

Someone had stolen her baby, a 1979 Olds Cutlass station wagon with wood panels. You might wonder, who cares about an old station wagon? But that car is nearly 40 years old. It has just 46,000 miles on it. It’s in great condition. And, it was previously owned by a little old lady.

Courtney remembered reacting when she found her car missing. "My car is gone! I was like screaming to the heavens type of thing,” she said.

Courtney added, "It was a really special car. I don't know, you know how people connect to their cars. I got to know a little bit about this woman named Esther."

We went to Joe Lewandowski of ACM Classic Motorcars. He said, "Station wagons have kind of a cult following. So there is a demand for them.” So this car would have some value, but not to the typical car thief. Lewandowski said, "You know, they're always gonna kind of be, kind of a hit at shows, and things like that 'cause everybody has an association with station wagons at one time or another as they were growing up. So that has kind of a curiosity factor there.”

Of course, you’re not going to see a big police investigation over something like this. But we noticed something odd in the police report. It shows this case assigned to the Cleveland police auto theft unit. Yet, the department hasn't had an auto theft unit for a very long time.

For now, Courtney drives a pick-up. She watches for the missing station wagon wherever she goes. And she wonders if she’ll see her car in time for Christmas. Or, will she ever see it again?

She said, "I really have hope it’s out there. Sometimes I'm driving, I'm like, ‘I know you're out there, out there..’”