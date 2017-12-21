Woman indicted for involvement in attack against Cleveland priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A woman has been indicted for her involvement in the attack on a local priest earlier this month.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team Kenitra Robinson has been indicted on 8 counts including attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

***Watch our previous story in the video above***

Rev. John Kumse, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church on East 155th Street, told police he was doing his evening rounds locking up buildings around 8 p.m. Dec 11, 2017, when two teens chased him and fired three gunshots toward him, according to an incident report.

Kumse had finished closing a chicken coop on church property and was holding a carton of eggs when he said he noticed the teens hiding in bushes. As he walked by them, one of the teens said, “Give me the eggs,” according to the report.

“It just came out of the blue,” Kumse said.

They began chasing Kumse across the church parking lot and fired at him three times, including once after he fell down, Kumse said.

“I thought, this is going to be the end,” Kumse said. “I have a very good guardian angel.

Cleveland police also arrested three juveniles in connection with this crime.

**More on the story here**