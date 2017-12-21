What a sweet dad! Watch LeBron go to great lengths to get candy for daughter during timeout

CLEVELAND– We already know LeBron James is the best of the best when it comes to basketball players, and he proved, once again, he’s an awesome dad, too.

During a timeout at Thursday night’s Cavs game in Cleveland, LeBron jumped into action when he learned his little girl wanted candy.

In a video that FOX Sports Ohio posted on social media, you can hear the star player asking around for candy.

He finally scores some sweets and gets them to his adorable three-year-old, Zhuri. Then, you hear him tell her, “You’re welcome.”

During a timeout, @KingJames went to great lengths to make sure his daughter Zhuri got a special treat! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/fnNPpLgOiB — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 22, 2017