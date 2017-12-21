Three men armed with gun, sledgehammer try to rob Strongsville jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- The Strongsville Police Department is asking for information following a robbery attempt at a jewelry store Wednesday evening.

The three suspects walked into Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, located on Royalton Road in Strongsville, at about 7 p.m.

According to police, the suspects had a firearm and sledgehammer. The fled the store without any merchandise. They were wearing hooded jackets and had their faces covered.

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. A K-9 was also used.

No suspects were found and no one was injured.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Strongsville Police Department at 440-580-3230.