× ‘Queen of hearts’ drawing at Cleveland tavern rises to $165,000+

CLEVELAND– The pot for a “queen of hearts” drawing at Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland is now at $165,351.

The next drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $1 each.

Here’s how it works: Each week, a ticket is pulled from the tumbler. The owner of that ticket gets to select a playing card from the board, hoping for the queen of hearts.

It started with 54 cards in the deck. Now, there are 16 remaining at Grayton Road Tavern, which increases the odds of hitting the jackpot.