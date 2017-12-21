New additions at The Rock Hall celebrate the Fab Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fans of the Fab Four have a new reason to "Get Back" to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Thursday, the museum offered a sneak peek of new additions made to its Beatles exhibit. The newly redesigned exhibit showcases items from John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Fans now have the chance to see John Lennon's guitars, Ringo Starr's drumsticks and a suit worn by George Harrison during a 1966 tour. There is also an upright piano that once belonged to the parents of Paul McCartney's girlfriend. McCartney and Lennon composed a number of hits on that piano, including "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "We Can Work It Out," and "Eleanor Rigby."

The Rock Hall worked with Ringo Starr and George Harrison's estate to secure the new items.

The exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, December 22.

