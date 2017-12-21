Missing 14-year-old girl found, fugitive taken into custody after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

​CLEVELAND -- A missing 14-year-old girl and a wanted fugitive are both in custody Thursday night, according to Pete Elliott with the U.S. Marshals Service for the Northern District of Ohio.

Elliott told FOX 8, Annalys Clay of Barberton, and Louis Jakab, 33, were located on I-480 and Grayton Road in West Park. Jakab was wanted on felony warrants out of eight different jurisdictions.

According to Elliott, both Clay and Jakab got out of the car and ran from authorities after their vehicle crashed into another car, driven by a couple from Middleburg Heights.

Elliott said the car Jakab and Clay were in was stolen from a Brunswick car dealership; Jakab took it for a test drive and never returned it.

Jakab was taken into custody. Clay was taken to a hospital as a precaution; Elliott said the teen is okay.

The couple in the car was not injured.

On Dec. 4, Annalys' mother, Helena Clay, reported to the Akron Police Department that her daughter was missing. She also said Annalys was pregnant.

Annalys' mother was later arrested, accused of lying to authorities about some of the circumstances surrounding her daughter's disappearance.

