Man arrested in connection with carjacking in Parma apartment parking lot

PARMA, Ohio -- Parma police arrested a man in connection with a carjacking that happened earlier this month in the parking lot of the Midtown Towers apartment complex on Broadview Road.

Police say Kevin Darnell Green Jr., 18, of Cleveland, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree.

On Dec. 10, at just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Broadview Road and Tuxedo Avenue after they received a report that a 31-year-old man was chasing two men who carjacked him.

The victim told police that when he got out of his truck in the parking lot, he was tackled to the ground by a man, who was later identified as Green. The victim said he was pistol-whipped on the back of his head by another man. Police say Green and the other suspect got into the victim's vehicle and took off.

The victim and another person then tried to follow the suspects in another car.

Parma police say they anticipate more arrests as they continue to investigate the case.

