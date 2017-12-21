Kent State’s new football coach: Former Syracuse assistant Sean Lewis takes over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio-- Sean Lewis has been introduced as Kent State's new football coach.

Syracuse's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, Lewis takes over a Kent State program that went 2-10 last season and won only 14 games in five years under Paul Haynes, whose contract was not renewed.

The Golden Flashes struggled mainly on offense, which Lewis is expected to help fix. He previously worked as an offensive assistant at Bowling Green and was on the Falcons' staff when the school won the Mid-American Conference title in 2015.

The 31-year-old Lewis was credited with improving Syracuse's offense. Despite going 4-8 this season, the Orange knocked off defending national champion Clemson and averaged 27 points and 456 yards per game.

Lewis' familiarity with the MAC is another plus, along with his ability to recruit in the Midwest. He played quarterback and tight at Wisconsin.

New @KentStFootball coach Sean Lewis played for legendary head coach Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin. #Unleash pic.twitter.com/SfbgW4UFjX — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) December 21, 2017