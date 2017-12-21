× Isaiah Thomas assigned to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND– Isaiah Thomas is getting closer to making his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The point guard was assigned to the Canton Charge, which is the Cavs’ NBA G League team. General manager Koby Altman said Thomas is on assignment in order to officially participate in the Charge full-team practice scheduled for Thursday.

The Cavaliers acquired the 28-year-old in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Thomas has yet to appear in a game with the Cavs this season as he recovers from a hip injury. Earlier this month, he played 4-on-4 during practice, which was considered significant progress.

