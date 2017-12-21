Isaiah Thomas assigned to Canton Charge

Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts with Kyle Korver #26 on the bench during the second half while playing the Sacramento Kingsat Quicken Loans Arena on December 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Isaiah Thomas is getting closer to making his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The point guard was assigned to the Canton Charge, which is the Cavs’ NBA G League team. General manager Koby Altman said Thomas is on assignment in order to officially participate in the Charge full-team practice scheduled for Thursday.

The Cavaliers acquired the 28-year-old in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Thomas has yet to appear in a game with the Cavs this season as he recovers from a hip injury. Earlier this month, he played 4-on-4 during practice, which was considered significant progress.

