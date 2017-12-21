Fox Recipe Box: Holiday Breakfast Bake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Save yourself a lot of time during the holidays by preparing this delicious recipe the night before you want to serve it. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland. She showed Fox 8's Jessica Dill how easy it is to have this recipe ready to go for whenever you need it.

Click here to see Stefanie's upcoming class schedule and learn more about the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Breakfast Bake

1/4 cup vegetable oil (preferably blended)

1 lb. loose sweet Italian sausage meat

1/2 cup yellow peppers, diced

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

1 large garlic clove, minced

6 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

4 large potatoes, Stefanie likes Yukon, cubed small

4 cups 1/2 cube pieces of French bread

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Heat oil in a large skillet. Saute potatoes, yellow peppers, mushrooms and onions in heated oil until onions are transparent. Add garlic. Add sausage meat. Saute until sausage is fully cooked. Fold in cheese and bread.

Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Fold together with sausage mixture and place in an 11 by 7 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-35 minutes or until eggs are fully cooked.