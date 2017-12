Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Curtis Taylor is a Grammy award winning trumpet player. Growing up in Bedford, Curtis started playing the trumpet at the age of 10.

Today he is busy touring all over the world and performing with some of the world's most renowned jazz masters. Curtis recently released a new EP called #hashtag.

Click here to learn more about Curtis Taylor.

