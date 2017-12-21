× Fire at home in Creston considered suspicious

CRESTON, Ohio — The fire marshal has been called to the scene of a “suspicious” house fire in Creston, Ohio.

Calls started to come in around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a home that was on fire on Onion St.

A woman who was home at the time of the fire was able to make it out; she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Crews battled flames until after midnight. The home is a total loss.

