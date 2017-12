CINCINNATI, Ohio — Just when you thought Fiona the hippo couldn’t get any cuter, a new video of her is released: Fiona’s First Christmas!

The Cincinnati Zoo shared on social media an adorable video of the world’s cutest hippo getting a Christmas gift as the song, “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas” plays in the background.

This is Fiona’s first Christmas; she was born in January six weeks premature and weighing just 29 pounds.

Merry Christmas, Fiona!

