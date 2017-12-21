Coming soon: Swensons to open in University Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS- We will have one Galley Boy to go please! An exciting way to kick off 2018 in University Heights.

The popular drive-in restaurant, Swensons, is set to open Monday, January 8 on Cedar Road.

There are several Swensons' locations in our area besides Akron. They include Stow, Montrose, Jackson Township, Seven Hills, and North Canton.

Swensons’, signature burger is the Galley Boy, which if you’ve had one you know it’s a double cheeseburger with two secret sauces.